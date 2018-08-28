Baitieri envisages “enormous” Challenge Cup impact

Jason Baitieri believes Catalans’ Challenge Cup triumph will have an “enormous” impact on the sport, and has called on the President to invite them to Paris.

The Paris-born star was part of the Dragons squad that won at Wembley on Saturday as a non-English side won the even for the first time in its 121 year history.

The consequences of Les Dracs’ triumph remain to be seen, but Baitieri is adamant it will make a huge difference.

And he also hopes the French President, Emmanuel Macron, who wished the Dragons look before their heroics, will invite them to the iconic city.

“What it’s going to do for Rugby League in France is enormous and for Rugby League as a whole,” he said.

“Let’s take it, embrace it, enjoy it and who knows, the President might invite us up to Paris.

“We achieved something that no other team has achieved yet. Coming from France, we won the Challenge Cup. It just shows that any club could be in this position.”