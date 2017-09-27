Balkan Super League Finalists Decided

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Four Serbian sides will contest the semi-finals of the inaugural Balkan Super League on 4 November. In this, the first international club comopetition of its kind in the region, eight teams were entered: five from Serbia plus Bulgarians, Lokomotiva Sofia, Kadikoy Bulls (the champions of Turkey) and Bosnian side Vitez.

“This has been a major boost for the sport here, and a tribute to the pioneering spirit of these clubs,” said Jovan Vujosevic, Rugby League European Federation Central & Eastern Europe regional director. “It has been a very encouraging start, and there have already been indications that more Serbian clubs and clubs from other nations would like to take part next year.”

After the last round of matches, Partizan from Belgrade headed Group A, with Serbian player of the year Vladimir Milutinović prominent. They will face local rivals Dorćol.

Former Serbian champions Red Star were winners of Group B, also remaining unbeaten in their three games, and they are set to face Radnički Niš.

Group Standings:

Group A: Partizan 6 points, Radnički 4 Novi Beograd 2, Vitez 0

Group B: Red Star 6 points, Dorćol 4, Kadikoy Bulls 2, Lokomotiva 0

