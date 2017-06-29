Barba ban stands

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ben Barba’s 12 match suspension will be upheld after Saints’ appeal to overturn his ban was unsuccessful.

An Independent Operational Rules Tribunal, led by His Honour Judge Peter Charlesworth, confirmed the suspension originally set by the NRL and subsequently recognised by the Rugby Football League, should remain.

Barba will now be unavailable for selection until the Saints play in round four of the Super 8s at the end of August.

He was suspended last year after testing positive for cocaine.