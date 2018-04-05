Barba leads Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings

St Helens star Ben Barba enjoys a narrow lead in the Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings after the Betfred Super League Round 9 games on Easter Monday.

Barba, who scored three points for his performance against Widnes Vikings on Monday, is one point ahead of his Saints team-mate James Roby, with Warrington’s Stefan Ratchford in third place three points further back.

The current standings are shown below, with Easter Monday’s points shown in brackets.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table Standings After 9 Rounds

Ben Barba St Helens 13 (3)

James Roby St Helens 12 (2)

Stefan Ratchford Warrington 9 (1)

Carlos Tuimavave Hull FC 8

Sam Tomkins Wigan 8 (3)

Danny Richardson St Helens 7

Luke Gale Castleford 6

Oliver Holmes Castleford 6

Scott Taylor Hull FC 6 (3)

Richie Myler Leeds 6 (2)

Robert Lui Salford 6

Krisnan Inu Widnes 6

Greg Bird Catalans 5

Danny Brough Huddersfield 5

Ryan Hall Leeds 5

David Fifita Wakefield 5

Daryl Clark Warrington 5 (3)

George Williams Wigan 5

Fetuli Talanoa Hull FC 4

Danny McGuire Hull KR 4

Adam Quinlan Hull KR 4

Ash Handley Leeds 4

Kallum Watkins Leeds 4

Craig Kopczak Salford 4

Junior Sa’u Salford 4

Luke Thompson St Helens 4

Liam Finn Wakefield 4

Tom Johnstone Wakefield 4

Joe Mellor Widnes 4

Liam Marshall Wigan 4 (1)

The current standings for the Albert Goldthorpe Medal are revealed every Monday morning in League Express