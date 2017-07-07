BARLA backs England Students with hard cash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

ENGLAND, who meet Australia today in the opening game if the 2017 Student World Cup in Sydney, have expressed their gratitude to the British Amateur Rugby League Association for the grassroots body’s financial support.

BARLA, which has itself pioneered tours to many parts of the globe since its formation in 1973, has pumped a four-figure sum into the trip following a discussion between Chair Sue Taylor and Pat Crawshaw, the Chair of the RFL University and Colleges Advisory Board.

Steve Manning, BARLA’s Vice Chair, said: “BARLA wish England the best of luck in the World Cup.

“Many of the squad will have started their playing careers as children at our amateur clubs, and some of them still play for those clubs.”

He continued: “We are well aware of the financial costs involved in making such tours happen and although words of support from governing bodies are gratifying, hard cash is needed to ease the burden.”

Crawshaw said: “We are very grateful to BARLA for their generous and very appropriate sponsorship.

“Many of the players take part in the community game and it is commendable that the BARLA Board is supporting the grassroots game in this way.”

England Students Manager David Butler added: “Everyone in the squad is grateful for BARLA’s support. Each player has had to raise over £2,800 to make the trip to Australia, but without the support of BARLA and our other sponsors, this amount could have been far higher.

“This group of young men have been extremely professional throughout their selection and have shown dedication to their goals during the first five days on the ground in Sydney; the experience will truly be a trip of a lifetime!

“Thanks go from everyone in the squad to BARLA, and especially to Sue Taylor, for the organisation’s support. We are aiming to do you all proud!”

The iconic BARLA logo is, as a result of the sponsorship, featured on England’s playing shirt sleeve.