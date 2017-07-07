BARLA Cash backs England Students World Cup bid

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

When England Students play their opening game in the Student World Cup, later today, taking on Southern Hemisphere rivals Australia, they will do so with the full backing and support of BARLA who, together with other organisations, donated an undisclosed four-figure sponsorship sum to ease the financial burden on the players, who had to raise £2800 to make the trip.

“As a result of our sponsorship agreement, the iconic BARLA logo is incorporated in the Students’ shirt design, and will have a visible presence on the right sleeve throughout the competition,” said BARLA Chair, Sue Taylor. “As pioneers of Northern & Southern Hemisphere tours since 1973, BARLA are aware of the financial burdens, and that hard cash is needed to make these tours happen. We are happy to have been able to assist.”

“BARLA wish the England Students the best of luck,” said BARLA Vice Chair, Steve Manning. “A large number of the squad will have started their playing careers as children at our amateur clubs and some of them still play for their clubs within the amateur game and leagues.”

In thanking BARLA for their “generous and much appreciated sponsorship”, Pat Crawshaw, Chair of the RFL University and Colleges Advisory Board, noted that BARLA has long championed the International Game for amateur players. “It seems appropriate that BARLA’s contribution goes to support the England Universities Squad,” she wrote. “Many of the players still take part in the comunity game and it is commendable that BARLA continues to support the youth in this way.”

In adding his thanks, England Universities Team Manager, David Butler said, “Everyone in the squad is grateful for BARLA’s support. Each player had to raise over £2800 to make the trip and without the support of BARLA and other sponsors, that amount could have been far higher.

“This group of young men have been extremely professional throughout their selection, and during their first five days on the ground in Sydney. Thanks from everyone in the squad to BARLA, and especially to Sue Taylor, for the organisation’s support. We know this experience will truly be the trip of a lifetime and we are aiming to do you all proud!”