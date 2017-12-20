BARLA confirms Xamax National Youth & Junior cup draws

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

PAIRINGS in the opening stages of the various Xamax BARLA National Youth & Junior cups have been confirmed.

The draws are:

UNDER 18S

ROUND ONE: Hull Wyke v Ince Rose Bridge; Waterhead v West Hull; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Woolston; Shevington Sharks v Thatto Heath; Saddleworth Rangers v Orrell St James; Wigan St Cuthbert’s v Normanton; Hindley v Lock Lane; West Bowling v Wigan St Patrick’s; East Leeds v Chorley Panthers; Stanningley v Eastmoor; Leigh Miners Rangers v Hunslet Warriors; Wigan St Jude’s v Siddal; Folly Lane v Blackbrook; Oldham St Anne’s v Cadishead Rhinos; Leigh East v Crosfields. Bye: Skirlaugh.

Ties to be played on Sunday 28 January 2018 (or on Saturday 27 January by mutual agreement).

UNDER 16S

PRELIMINARY ROUND: Stanningley v Cramlington Rockets; Orrell St James v Wigan St Cuthbert’s; Crosfields v Leigh East; Hindley v Oldham St Anne’s; Oulton Raiders v Hunslet Warriors; Cockermouth Titans v Latchford Giants; Chorley Panthers v Leigh Miners. Byes: Brighouse Rangers, Clock Face Miners, Doncaster Toll Bar, Drighlington, East Leeds, Egremont, Halton Farnworth Hornets, Hull Dockers, Kells, Kippax, Lock Lane, Mayfield Mustangs, Pilkington Recs, Saddleworth Rangers, Seaton, Shevington Sharks, Siddal, Skirlaugh, Thatto Heath, Waterhead, Wath Brow, West Bowling, West Hull, Wigan St Judes, Wigan St Patrick’s.

Ties to be played on Sunday 14 January 2018 (or on Saturday 13 January 2018 by mutual agreement).

UNDER 14S

PRELIMINARY ROUND: Stanley Rangers v Waterhead; Ince Rose Bridge v Dewsbury Moor; Wigan St Cuthbert’s v Blackbrook Blues; Elland v West Hull; Kells v Rylands; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Leigh Miners Rangers; Leigh Miners Gold v Clock Face Miners; Blackbrook Royals v East Leeds; Chorley Panthers v Askam; West Bowling A v Thatto Heath. Byes: Batley Boys, Birkenshaw, Culcheth Eagles, East Hull, Featherstone Lions, Hindley, Latchford Lions, Lock Lane, Methley, Myton Warriors, Newton Storm, Oulton Raiders, Orrell St James, Roose Pioneers, Saddleworth Rangers, Siddal, Skirlaugh, Stanningley, West Bowling B, West Leeds, Wigan St Jude’s, Wigan St Patrick’s.

Ties to be played on Sunday 14 January 2018 (or on Saturday 13 January 2018 by mutual agreement).