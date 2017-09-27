BARLA County Tri-Series Championship launches at Sharlston

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The 2017 BARLA County Tri-Series Championship gets underway on Saturday (30 September) with the Under 17s fixture between Yorkshire and Lancashire.

The game is being hosted by Sharlston Rovers.

Cumbria enter the competition on Saturday 14 October when they will meet the losers of this week’s game (either away to Lancashire, or at home to Yorkshire), and the final match of the series, with Cumbria playing this week’s winners, is set for Saturday 21 October.