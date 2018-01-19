BARLA National Cup ties succumb to the elements

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Three of tomorrow’s Xamax BARLA National Cup ties are off.

The recent adverse weather has led to the postponements of the ties at Ossett Trinity, Queens and Queensbury.

Fixtures at present are:

Saturday 20 January 2018

Xamax BARLA National Cup (round one): Ellenborough Rangers v Wigan St Cuthbert’s; Doncaster Toll Bar v Oldham St Anne’s; Orrell St James v Upton; West Bank v Batley Boys; Hensingham v West Hull; Queens v Haydock – postponed (rearranged for Saturday 3 February); Ossett Trinity v Thatto Heath Crusaders – postponed (rearranged for Saturday 3 February); Wyke v Queensbury – postponed (rearranged for Saturday 27 January).

Byes: East Leeds, Eastern Rhinos, Glasson Rangers, Hunslet Club Parkside, Ovenden, Sharlston Rovers and Thornhill Trojans.