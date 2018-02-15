BARLA Xamax National Cup programme confirmed for the weekend

BARLA has ratified cup ties for the weekend at various age groups.
The dates for several youth and junior games have been changed because of RFL Scholarship matches.
Fixtures are
Saturday 17 February
OPEN AGE
Round two
West Hull v Sharlston Rovers
Thatto Heath v West Bank
Quarter-finals
Ovenden v East Leeds
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Seaton Rangers
Sunday 18 February
UNDER 18S
Round two
Woolston v Oldham St Annes
East Leeds v Stanningley
Waterhead v Leigh East
Normanton v Wigan St Patrick’s
Lock Lane v Skirlaugh
Blackbrook v Saddleworth
Thatto Heath v Leigh Miners
UNDER 16S
Round two
Brighouse v Hunslet Warriors
Thatto Heath v Cramlington Rockets
Skirlaugh v Waterhead
UNDER 14S
Round two
Halton Farnworth Hornets v Siddal
Hindley v Dewsbury Moor
Waterhead v Kippax
Kells v Clock Face Miners
East Hull v West Leeds
Birkenshaw v Stanningley