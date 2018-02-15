You are here

BARLA Xamax National Cup programme confirmed for the weekend

Phil Hodgson

 

 

BARLA has ratified cup ties for the weekend at various age groups.

The dates for several youth and junior games have been changed because of RFL Scholarship matches.

Fixtures are

 

Saturday 17 February

 

OPEN AGE

Round two

West Hull v Sharlston Rovers

Thatto Heath v West Bank

Quarter-finals

Ovenden v East Leeds

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Seaton Rangers

 

Sunday 18 February

 

UNDER 18S

Round two

Woolston v Oldham St Annes

East Leeds v Stanningley

Waterhead v Leigh East

Normanton v Wigan St Patrick’s

Lock Lane v Skirlaugh

Blackbrook v Saddleworth

Thatto Heath v Leigh Miners

 

UNDER 16S

Round two

Brighouse v Hunslet Warriors

Thatto Heath v Cramlington Rockets

Skirlaugh v Waterhead

 

UNDER 14S

Round two

Halton Farnworth Hornets v Siddal

Hindley v Dewsbury Moor

Waterhead v Kippax

Kells v Clock Face Miners

East Hull v West Leeds

Birkenshaw v Stanningley

 

 

 

 

 