Barrow ARL Final postponed

THE Barrow & District League has postponed the Ivor Kelland Cup Final, which had been scheduled for tomorrow (Friday 29 September) at Craven Park.

The game has been called off, following heavy rains over the last couple of days, because of concerns that the pitch could be damaged ahead of Barrow Raiders’ Kingstone Press League 1 Promotion Final on Sunday against Whitehaven.

A new date will be confirmed shortly for the game, between Askam and Barrow Island.