Barrow back in the big time after Cumbrian derby triumph

Barrow Raiders will bring Championship rugby back to Cumbria after securing promotion in the League 1 Promotion Final on Sunday.

The Raiders defeated fierce rivals Whitehaven 10-6 in front of 3,128 spectators at Craven Park to ensure a return to the second-tier in 2018.

Winger Shane Toal scored two tries for Barrow, who suffered just three defeats throughout their promotion campaign.

Victory secured the double for the Raiders, who won the League 1 Cup Final in May following victory over North Wales Crusaders.

The Raiders will now face the likes of Leigh Centurions, Toronto Wolfpack and London Broncos in a fiercely competitive Championship next season.

