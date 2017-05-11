Barrow and Keighley play out 100-point thriller

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Barrow Raiders extended their unbeaten start to the season, by defeating Keighley Cougars in a game consisting of SEVENTEEN tries.

The Raiders moved to the top of League 1 as they defeated Keighley 58-42, as the two teams racked up 100 points in 80 action-packed minutes.

In a game that will have undoubtedly aged both coaches, the Raiders eventually prevailed thanks to four tries through former St Helens halfback Lewis Charnock, and three for winger Shane Toal.

Staggeringly, the Raiders had the best defence in the league going into the match, having conceded just 46 points in their first six league outings.

“Both sides defended pretty poorly,” Barrow head coach Paul Crarey admitted. and there were some shots going in from both sides.

“We can go to Leeds now and enjoy the game as a group – it doesn’t really matter what happens there. We’ve done our time in the Challenge Cup and it’s really about going there and expressing ourselves, having fun and giving the crowd a treat as a day out.

“Then it’s Toronto and hopefully we can get some busted bodies back for them and the League One Cup final.”