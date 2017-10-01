Barrow secure promotion to the Championship with victory over Whitehaven

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Barrow Raiders clinched promotion to the Championship after winning the Cumbrian play-off final against Whitehaven 10-6.

Shane Toal scored twice to secure victory for Paul Crarey’s side in a game that was witnessed by 3,128 fans at Barrow’s Craven Park.

Tightly-contested throughout, Barrow were 4-0 up at half-time following Toal’s try.

But Whitehaven went 6-4 ahead after Dion Aiye scored, only for Jamie Dallimore to level the contest with a penalty goal.

That allowed Toal to become the hero, scoring his second before Barrow clung on to secure promotion.

