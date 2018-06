Barrow Raiders have completed the signing of Toronto winger Jonny Pownall on an initial one-month loan deal.

The Wolfpack winger has seen his opportunities limited since the arrival of Matty Russell, with the Scotland international and Liam Kay playing on the flanks.

With Adam Higson and Nick Rawsthorne also in the squad, Pownall has joined the Raiders, who are eighth in the Championship.

He has made eight appearances for Toronto this season, scoring five tries.