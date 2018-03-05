Barrow vent frustrations following postponed game

Barrow Raiders have bemoaned the decision to postpone their fixture with Dewsbury Rams.

Despite being confident the game would go ahead, the Championship club confirmed on Sunday morning the game had been called off due to a frozen pitch.

However, the new wasn’t well received by head coach Paul Crarey, who filmed a video posted on the club’s Facebook page which shows the groundsman easily plant his pitchfork into the turf.

In the video, which has now been deleted, Crarey said: “The kid came this morning with trainers on and a car key and told us it wasn’t fit to play.

“I just think it is an absolute travesty this game isn’t on.”

Barrow have impressed so far this season, picking up eye-catching results against Toronto and Leigh.