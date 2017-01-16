Batchelor signs five-year deal with Wakefield

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity have tied down England Academy star James Batchelor to a new five-year contract.

Batchelor has been the club’s star performer in pre-season victories over Leeds, Dewsbury and Castleford, and the forward signed a brand new deal with the club after scoring in the club’s 32-30 victory over the Tigers on Sunday.

The teenager was already under contract with the club for the next three years, but after his recent development, the club negotiated new terms on a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021 season.

“I just think he can be a top, top player at this club, so I’m delighted,” said chairman Michael Carter.

“Everybody has always said once we develop a player they always end up going to Leeds or Wigan, now we are able to retain them.

“Everyone should be really proud of what we’ve got this season. There are lots of homegrown players in this squad and we should be shouting from the rooftops. We’ve currently got the young Man of Steel, the current Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year, and for me, if he keeps his head down and does the right things we’ve got a hell of a player in James Batchelor.”