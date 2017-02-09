Batchelors Peas extend partnership with Betfred Super League

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Batchelors Peas, the UK’s most popular canned peas brand, has extended its partnership with Betfred Super League.

The company entered a partnership with the competition ahead of the 2016 season and has confirmed an extension of the relationship ahead of the season’s opening fixture on Thursday.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Dean Towey, Marketing Director at Princes, said: “Continuing our partnership with Betfred Super League is a brilliant way for Batchelors Peas to kick off the year.

“We’re excited to build on the success of last year with a series of events and activities, engaging as many people as possible across the community.”

An on-pack promotion will run until July 2017 with a headline prize of a trip to Australia including tickets to see England Rugby League take on the Australian Kangaroos in Melbourne, and £1,000 spending money.

Rugby Football League Commercial Director Chris Rawlings said: “We are delighted to partner with Batchelors Peas again for 2017 – an exciting relationship formed ahead of a promising season for the sport.

“There is much common ground between Betfred Super League and Batchelors Peas, as both brands are rich in heritage and tradition, and will thrive together to reach new audiences.”