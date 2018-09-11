Batley land Hornets halfback Yates

Batley Bulldogs have completed the signing of Rochdale Hornets halfback Danny Yates.

As first revealed in League Express, the halfback has agreed to join the Bulldogs after four years with Rochdale, who look set to be relegated at the end of the season.

“We’re delighted to have Danny joining the squad for next season,” said head coach Matt Diskin

“He is a player we have admired for some time.

“We’re really pleased with how things are building for next season. Louis and Danny joining shows we’re adding extra quality and experience to an already impressive group as we look to have the best options in all positions.”

He is Batley’s latest signing for 2019 after announcing Louis Jouffret would remain with the club next season.

Other arrivals are expected, but Brad Day and James Harrison are expected to join Featherstone.