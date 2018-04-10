Batley player scores, dislocates his shoulder in the process

Batley Bulldogs winger Wayne Reittie was taken to hospital… after dislocating his shoulder in the process of scoring.

The Bulldogs winger scored a spectacular intercept try in the club’s defeat to Toronto Wolpfack on Sunday, racing 80 metres to put Matt Diskin’s side ahead.

However, his celebrations were cut short after suffering the freak accident as he dived for the corner amid pressure from Toronto players Liam Kay and Ryan Brierley.

Reittie is believed to have landed awkwardly on the ball and caused the separation, which left him sprawled out on the field.

Medics couldn’t put the shoulder back in place, resulting in him being taken to hospital as the second-half kicked off.

“He could be gone for a few months now,” Diskin confirmed.

“We’ll get that assessed, it could be an operation and could be the end of the season. He showed some real speed and it’s something we do lack at times.”