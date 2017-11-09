Batley sign Huddersfield halfback on loan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Batley Bulldogs have signed Huddersfield Giants halfback Izaac Farrell on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old, who made his debut for the Giants in their Challenge Cup defeat to Swinton last year, has joined the Championship side after making three appearances for Swinton Lions last year.

Farrell, whose brother, Joel, also plays for Batley, will compete for a place in the side alongside the likes of Dom Brambani and Pat Walker.

“It’s a great opportunity for Izaac to experience a different environment, play in a tough competition and hopefully alongside his brother,” said Huddersfield’s Managing Director Richard Thewlis.

“He will continue to train as a Giant throughout the off season and work physically with our full time staff but spend time at Batley doing ball and team work so that he is ready in late January/early February to stake his claim for a shirt.”

Batley’s Chief Executive Paul Harrison added: “We’re thrilled to have Izaac joining us at The Bulldogs for 2018. There’s no doubt he is an exciting young talent who’ll be a valuable addition to our squad, and we’re delighted to be able to play a part in his development.”