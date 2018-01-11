Batley sign Rochdale centre Galbraith

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Batley Bulldogs have signed centre Lewis Galbraith from Rochdale.

As first revealed in League Express, the 23-year-old has joined the Bulldogs on a one-year deal after opting to join Matt Diskin’s side over several other offers.

Galbraith’s time at Rochdale came to an end following the club’s recent financial difficulties, with the youngster understood to be one of the players who decided against taking a wage cup the club had asked players to take.

However, he has quickly secured a new deal with Batley, much to the delight of coach Matt Diskin.

“Lewis is an exciting young player who will fit superbly,” he said.

“He’s an outstanding athlete with great agility and a great addition to the squad.”