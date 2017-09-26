Batley snap up duo

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Batley Bulldogs have re-signed former favourite Jonny Campbell for the 2018 season.

The popular speedster has secured a return to the Bulldogs after leaving the club to join Bradford Bulls.

However, he will return to The Fox’s Biscuits Stadium next year following a two-year hiatus.

Joining him at the club will be Michael Ward, the prop forward who has signed from Oldham, who along with Bradford suffered relegation from the Championship this year.

Ward was a leading performer for the Roughyeds and has earned a stay in the second-tier with Matt Diskin’s side.