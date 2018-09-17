Batley snap up Eagles winger Macani

Batley Bulldogs have further continued their recruitment for 2019 with the addition of winger Iliess Macani from Sheffield Eagles.

The speedster, who scored for the Eagles against Batley on Sunday, has become the latest player to join the Bulldogs ahead of the next campaign.

Macani, 24, has already amassed over 100 career appearances during spells with London Broncos, Bradford Bulls and the Eagles.

He joined Sheffield from Bradford ahead of the current campaign after the Bulls’ financial difficulties but has found himself in and out of the Eagles side.

However, he will continue his career with the Bulldogs next season.