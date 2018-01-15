Batley trio sign new deals

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Batley Bulldogs stars Dane Manning, Dom Brambani and Tom Lilycrop have all signed new two-year deals with the club.

The Bulldogs confirmed the news on Sunday evening following their 24-12 win over Wakefield, a game in which all three players featured.

Manning scored in that game, and has extended his stay to a third season after joining from Halifax last year.

Brambani is already in his third season with the club after moving from Sheffield. He was nominated for the Championship’s Player of the Year award in his first season before making 29 appearances last term.

Meanwhile, prop Lilycrop joined the club in 2015 from Sheffield and has made 85 appearances in Batley colours so far.