BBC to focus on the Millpond!

SATURDAY’S Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round tie between Featherstone Lions and Thatto Heath Crusaders has been selected for live streaming by the BBC.

The game, to be played on 10 February with a 2.00pm start, is a repeat of the 2000-01 BARLA National Cup Final, which was sponsored by League Express.

Thatto, who won that game 20-12, are the reigning Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League champions, while the Lions pulled off a great escape act last season after having at one stage looked certainties to be relegated from Division One.

All twelve second round ties will be played on Saturday. The full programme is: Askam v West Hull; Batley Boys v Royal Air Force; British Army v London Chargers; Distington v Lock Lane; Featherstone Lions v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets; Kells v Orrell St James; Millom v Bradford Dudley Hill; Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross Sharks; Pilkington Recs v Thornhill Trojans; Rochdale Mayfield v Normanton Knights; University of Hull v Myton Warriors.