BBC reveal next Challenge Cup game for live stream

BBC Sport have selected Coventry Bears v Distington for their latest live stream in the Challenge Cup.

The third round clash will be on the BBC Sport website this Sunday, with kick-off at 3PM.

Distington are one of the lowest ranked sides left in the competition and play in the Cumbria Men’s League. They have defeated Queens and Lock Lane to advance this far, and have been rewarded with a trip to Coventry, who lost 70-10 to Doncaster in their first League 1 game of the season last week.

Meanwhile, the RFL have revealed that over 18,000 watched the live stream of the second round tie between Featherstone Lions and Thatto Heath Crusaders. There will also be games streamed on the BBC website up to round five, before games will be shown on BBC One and BBC Two from round six.