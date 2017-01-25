BBC at Twist Lane for Challenge Cup

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Saturday’s first round tie in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup between Leigh Miners Rangers and Wigan St Patrick’s will be televised live by the BBC.

The game, which kicks off at 1.00pm, will be screened on the BBC Sport website as part of an initiative in which every stage of the competition is to be broadcast, with two ties to be shown live from round six.

Super League referee Scott Mikalauskas will officiate.