Beaumont launches scathing attack on “despicable behaviour” of Leigh fans

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont has blasted a section of the club’s supporters following the resignation of head coach Neil Jukes.

The Centurions were booed off following their defeat to Toulouse last week, which was ultimately Jukes’ final game in charge.

A poor start to the season has left Leigh ninth in the Championship having lost three of their opening four games.

But Beaumont believes the reception Jukes received after the game was unacceptable.

“It’s disgraceful what happened. That’s not something I want any part of,” Beaumont told BBC Radio Manchester.

“I was disgusted by the fans and how they treated a man who has served us well for almost 10 years. It wasn’t right to end it like that.

“It is just despicable behaviour to a human being who works tirelessly and passionately for this club and deeply cares about it.”

He continued: “We’re not talking a few fans here, we’re talking a lot of vocal people. Fortunately for me, there’s a lot of fans that are really passionate and understanding and care.

“I understand it’s a results business but I’m privy to behind the scenes and the hard work people do and it’s very sad.

“If I could have walked away, I would have done, but I’m a responsible businessman and I’ve committed that club to contracts it can’t afford without my financial investment.”