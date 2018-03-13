Beaumont reiterates commitment to Leigh

Derek Beaumont, the owner of Leigh Centurions, has quashed rumours that he is about to walk away from the club.

Speculation has been rife following the club’s poor start to the season, with the Centurions suffering a fifth defeat in six games against Halifax last week.

Beaumont didn’t attend the game at The Shay, be in a statement, confirmed he remains committed to the club.

He said: “I would like to place on record that despite what may be being speculated about myself and Leigh Centurions that I am still very much involved in the fight to get this club into the top four of the Betfred Championship from where it can kick on to regain its place in Super League.

“It is a challenge that is becoming increasingly more difficult but is not insurmountable at present. I take full responsibility as the owner of the club for the position it finds itself in.”

Beaumont also put his faith in the club’s playing staff and Keiron Cunningham, who have all come in for criticism. He also confirmed he is continuing his search for a new head coach.

“Ultimately any decisions the club has made have been under my leadership and I have agreed with them and enabled them to happen. I believed we were making the right decisions to build a youthful, energetic squad that could return us to Super League and enable us to then build something for the future.

“Most people agreed that is what we had done but at the moment we are not seeing that on the field.

“That said I still believe there is the quality of players required to finish in the top four and I am actively, along with Keiron Cunningham, trying to find the right person to appoint as head coach to lead the group into some self-belief and confidence. This is proving to be difficult but I am committed to adding further financial support to make an appointment.

“In the meantime Kieron Purtill is working tirelessly to do all he can with the rest of the staff and I thank him for stepping up to the plate at this difficult time. I hope this provides some clarity and thank you for your continued support of our Club which is greatly needed and appreciated.”