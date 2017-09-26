Beaumont: I won’t sack Neil Jukes

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Neil Jukes will not be sacked if Leigh lose the Million Pound Game.

Club owner Derek Beaumont confirmed he will keep the head coach regardless of Saturday’s outcome, with Leigh’s Super League status on the line.

Jukes guided the club to promotion last year after taking over on the eve of the season.

However, the Centurions are just 80 minutes away from suffering an instant return to the second-tier, with their clash with Catalans the last chance to secure safety.

But Beaumont, who pledged him future to the club earlier this month regardless of the outcome, insisted Jukes will stay in the hotseat.

“I am not going to sack Neil Jukes if we lose on Saturday,” he said.

“It is a tough situation to be in but I have watched how hard they have prepared and work all year.”