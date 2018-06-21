Belgium holds successful coaching course

The Belgian Rugby League Association has staged a successful level 1 coaching course in Brussels with nine candidates attending, as part of the RLEF’s Training and Education Portal project, co-funded by the European Commission.

The hosts were supported by cluster partners France, whose Ile de France regional head, Joachim da Costa, attended.

“It was really encouraging,” said RLEF coaching manager Martin Crick, who is overseeing the creation and introduction of a global suite of qualifications. “The local coaches – one of whom was a student writing his dissertation on rugby league – were put through their paces by educator Yves Michael Kazadi, who is highly respected by his peers. Joachim da Costa’s attendance is the first in an ongoing series of collaborations to strengthen technical development between France and the RLEF.”

Kazadi must complete his CPD, at which point he will become a qualified L1 coach educator whilst compatriot Francois Gillet, a school teacher who leads one of Brussels’ two youth rugby league clubs, has been recommended to begin the training to become an educator.

“It was as great opportunity to mix different skills and knowledge,” commented Kazadi. “I hope that these future coaches will transfer the motivation generated in the classroom to the players.”

Da Costa felt the course was a professional and organisational success. “It was full of constructive exchanges and a very enriching experience,” he noted. “I hope this type of activity will allow Belgium to have a better future in rugby league. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the participants and I look forward to future collaboration to benefit the RLEF members.”

The TEP is a three-year, €723.000 investment into capacity building through good governance and technical training, funded by €466.000 from the EU’s Erasmus+ project and the remainder from the RLIF and five of its full members. It is intended to build the knowledge and skills of the RLEF’s 21 European members, divided into six regional clusters, through high quality training and mentoring, while granting opportunities to share experiences amongst fellow Europeans dedicated to rugby league development.