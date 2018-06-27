Bellamy questions timing of Denver Test following Asofa-Solomona late return

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has questioned why international rugby league held a Test match in Denver mid-season following the travel nightmares of a number of players bidding to return to their NRL clubs in time to play this weekend.

Martin Taupau took to social media to express his frustration earlier in the week after being left stranded in the United States, before eventually boarding a flight to return Down Under.

And on Tuesday, Bellamy insisted he had no idea where star forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona was, let alone if he would be back in time to play for the Storm this weekend.

And it left the Melbourne boss frustrated over the timing of the Test, instead suggesting it would have been better held at the end of the season, rather than midway through.

“I don’t know what the hell is going on to be quite honest,” Bellamy said on Tuesday.

“I don’t know when he’s going to be back, whether he’s back for the game or not. There’s a big chance he won’t even play.”