Ben Barba makes rugby union switch

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ben Barba, the NRL winning fullback and Dally M winner, has joined rugby union side Toulon for the remainder of their season.

The former Cronulla fullback’s career in the 13-man game has been put on halt after testing positive for cocaine days after winning the NRL Grand Final with the Sharks.

He was subsequently granted a release from his contract to attend rehabilitation in Thailand for 28 days and did not sign a new contract with another club.

As a result, he has agreed to join the club for the remainder of the French Top 14 season.