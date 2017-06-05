Ben Jones-Bishop signs new Wakefield deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ben Jones-Bishop has turned down interest from Catalans to sign a new three-year deal with Wakefield.

The former Leeds and Salford winger has been the subject of intense speculation this year, with his contract at the club set to expire at the end of the season.

But, as exclusively revealed in League Express today, he has committed to Wakefield for the next three years, following in the footsteps of other key stars such as David Fifita and Jacob Miller.

