Ben Murdoch-Masila set for six-figure move to Warrington

Warrington Wolves are poised to sign Salford Red Devils star Ben Murdoch-Masila.

The powerhouse back-rower is set to be a standout signing for the Wolves as they go through a complete overhaul of their squad following last year’s disappointing campaign.

It’s understood the Wolves have paid a six-figure fee for Salford’s prize asset, who made the Super League Dream Team this season.

Warrington have already spent big to sign Bryson Goodwin, with the club buying his contract off Leigh Centurions after the World Cup finalist had previously agreed to join the Centurions. Gold Coast Titans halfback Tyrone Roberts is also set to join the club as their marquee player.

The news comes as a further blow to Salford, who have already lost regular first-team performers Michael Dobson, Adam Walne, Olsi Krasniqi and Todd Carney ahead of next season.