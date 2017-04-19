Ben Thaler to referee Dewsbury v Batley in Challenge Cup

15 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leading Super League referee Ben Thaler will referee the Challenge Cup tie between Dewsbury and Batley this weekend rather than a top-flight tie.

It is unclear whether Thaler has been dropped – especially given how there are only four Super League games this weekend. But Thaler has been assigned the Heavy Woollen Derby between the Bulldogs and the Rams rather than a Super League contest.

Thaler was involved in perhaps the biggest talking point of the Easter weekend, when he sent St Helens forward Kyle Amor from the field in the 13th minute of their defeat to Wigan.

Amor will face a disciplinary committee tonight (Wednesday) after being charged by the RFL following his tackle on Wigan winger Liam Marshall, which saw him earn a straight red card.

The RFL have rotated their referees frequently in the past, with a number of regular Super League referees officiating second-tier contests already this season. Thaler has refereed in the Championship himself this season, officiating in Featherstone v London just days after failing to send off Brett Ferres for an apparent crusher tackle during Leeds’ game against Wigan.

The Super League games this weekend will be refereed by:

Widnes v St Helens: Chris Kendall

Warrington v Wakefield: Phil Bentham

Hull FC v Castleford: Robert Hicks

Wigan v Catalans: Gareth Hewer