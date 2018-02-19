Bennett signs new two-year deal with England

Wayne Bennett will remain in his role as England head coach after signing a new two-year contract.

As revealed in League Express, the proclaimed ‘Supercoach’ has agreed to stay in his role after guiding England to the World Cup Final last year.

As part of the role, Bennett will also lead any Great Britain tour in 2019.

Bennett was appointed in 2016 and despite an unsuccessful Four Nations competition that year, he took England to their first World Cup Final in 22 years in 2017.

The 68-year-old had always been coy on his future, but internally he had told players he wished to carry on in the role, although his new deal won’t take him through to the next World Cup.

“It was disappointing not to be lifting the World Cup last December,” he said.

“But I mentioned about this squad being on a journey. I want to continue that journey because I firmly believe we can achieve something special together.

“It’s a pleasure to coach this squad because everyone wants to do their best for one another and do their job properly. The last couple of years have been encouraging and I have seen this group grow in confidence and belief.

“There’s plenty of work to be done and club fixtures to be played between now and the New Zealand games – everyone is aware of what is required of them to join the England programme.”

Other England coaches appointed to new two-year contracts are: Paul Anderson (England Knights), Craig Richards (England Women), Mark Roughsedge (England Wheelchair), Dave Elliott (England Academy) and Danny Wilson (England Youth).