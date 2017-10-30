Bennion pushing for Wales berth

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Gavin Bennion is pushing to earn a call-up to the Wales squad.

The prop, who will join Salford Red Devils in 2018, linked up with the squad yesterday after being unavailable for the opening round defeat to Papua New Guinea.

But having now linked up with the squad, the former Warrington and Halifax hooker is hoping to impress.

“I found out late [about my selection] and was chuffed to bits and proud to be picked for the World Cup squad,” Bennion said.

“Playing from a young age, that’s the sort of thing you aspire to do. Playing in these big competitions against the best in the world.”

“The lads have already made me feel really welcome, so I’m really enjoying it and loving the heat.

“We did a session today so it’s a tough one to come in to, but I’m enjoying it. Training is the best way to integrate into the team.

“It’d be such a good experience to get named in the squad for the Fiji game.”