Bentham to officiate Challenge Cup Final

Phil Bentham will referee the Challenge Cup Final, the RFL has confirmed.

The Leigh-born official has been given the nod to officiate the contest after earning praise for his performances this season.

It will be his fourth Challenge Cup final as the main referee, and his first since 2014.

Bentham was also in charge for the 2013 showpiece, which saw this year’s finalists, Wigan and Hull, go head to head. He also refereed the 2011 final.

The 45-year-old will be assisted by touch judges Chris Kendall and Jack Smith, with James Child taking up the role as video referee.

“There are some very experienced referees in the match officials team and competition to be appointed to big events like this is huge,” Bentham said.

“I’m really pleased with how my year has gone so far and being given the opportunity to referee a game like this between these two sides really boosts your confidence and shows the trust the team has in you.

“This will be my fourth Challenge Cup final and each one is equally as special to referee at. I’m really please for Chris and Jack who will be Touch Judges – they deserve it.”

Rugby Football League Head of Match Officials, Steve Ganson, said: “Phil has delivered consistent performances throughout this year. This match is a reward for those efforts.

“We are very pleased with what we consider to be a very strong Match Officials team for this prestigious game.”