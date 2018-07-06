BenWestwood500 – how the Warrington stalwart reached iconic milestone in numbers

One of Super League’s greatest players brings up an incredible milestone tonight – as Warrington forward Ben Westwood clocks up his 500th career appearance.

Westwood is very much a Wolves legend, and the majority of the previous 499 appearances have inevitably come with Steve Price’s side.

But there are some other sides Westwood has represented which may surprise you – in fact, the 499 games have come via SEVEN different teams, be that representative or club! Here’s the breakdown in numbers of a phenomenal career..

Warrington Wolves (425 games) – 2002-present

Of course, the majority of Westwood’s 499 games have come in the primrose and blue. Since joining Warrington way back in 2002, he has played a hugely-important role in the transformation of the Wolves from cellar-dwellers to trophy-winners, from Wilderspool to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.. and he shows no sign of slowing down yet.

Wakefield Trinity (40 games) – 1999-2002

Westwood’s career began much closer to home – though he would probably argue Warrington is home now! The Normanton-born forward started his career with Wakefield Trinity, breaking through into their first-team during his teenage years before earning his move across the Pennines to Warrington.

England (30 games) – 2004-2013

For almost a decade, Westwood was a mainstay of the England side under numerous coaches including Steve McNamara – and while his international career is now over, the forward can surely look back with pride on his representative honours.

England Knights (1 game) – 2011

Westwood’s international career has also earned him a solitary appearance for the England Knights side seven years ago..

England under-21s (1 game) – 2001

..while a decade prior to that, Westwood also made his international bow in the England under-21s side.

Yorkshire (1 game) – 2002

Westwood also represented his native county, Yorkshire, too. During the final years of the War of the Roses series’, Westwood appeared at Headingley for the White Rose.

Super League under-21s side (1 game) – 2001

Westwood’s other career appearance came in unusual circumstances – when he appeared for a specially-selected side of Super League players under the age of 21! They took on their Championship counterparts, a series concept which was repeated a couple of years later before being abandoned.