The best signing at every Championship club

Batley Bulldogs – Dane Manning

The second-row joined the club in a controversial move from the Bulldogs’ top four rivals.

There’s no doubting his quality – Manning has been one of the best forwards in the competition for years and a massive part of Halifax’s success.

With a return to Batley now complete, Matt Diskin has a high-quality player at his disposal.

Bradford Bulls – Leon Pryce

Pryce was the Bulls’ marquee signing before the club’s liquidation was announced, but his commitment to the club following their troubles makes his signing even more important.

With 12 points to pull back and with a relegation fight in store, Pryce’s ability, but more so his leadership could be the difference for Bradford moving forward.

Dewsbury Rams – Lucas Walshaw

Dewsbury have become accustomed to rebuilding their squad over recent years.

This year is no different, and Glenn Morrison’s recruitment must be correct yet again to maintain their mid-table status.

The arrival of Walshaw gives the Rams quality, and a player with room to improve.

Featherstone Rovers – Frankie Mariano

Rovers have signed a player of genuine Super League quality.

Injuries have resulted in Mariano’s career stalling over recent years, but there is absolutely no doubting his quality when selected.

If Jon Sharp can keep him fit, Featherstone have a high-quality player in their ranks.

Halifax – Shane Grady

Halifax’s recruitment has gone under the radar.

But, in Grady, Richard Marshall may have unearthed a gem.

The former Dewsbury man is a real handful with the ball and a very reliable defender too. With Dane Manning departing, Grady has a job to fill the void, but one he is capable of doing.

Hull Kingston Rovers – Jamie Ellis

Ellis’ arrival raised eyebrows across the sport.

It was only 12 months ago since Ellis was Huddersfield’s standout player at the beginning of a difficult campaign. However, he seemingly didn’t fit into Rick Stone’s plans this year and was shipped out to the Robins.

There’s no doubting his quality on his day though, and if he can replicate his early form at Huddersfield, he will be a huge asset for Rovers in their search of a Super League return.

London Broncos – Kieran Dixon

Dixon’s Super League career was well documented.

His blistering pace and ability to score tries was a delight to watch, but his defensive qualities were often scrutinised.

He now gets a chance to impress at the Broncos, who, if they can fulfil his potential, have a seriously good winger on their hands.

Oldham – George Tyson

Scott Naylor will be sweating about Tyson, after he was handed a Grade D charge for his part in a brawl after their game with Rochdale in pre-season.

There is absolutely no question about Tyson’s talent though – he was superb for Sheffield as the season went on and at a young age he has room to improve still.

Rochdale Hornets – Gary Middlehurst

Middlehurst might not be the most high-profile signing, but ask any coach in the Championship about him and they’ll tell you how good he is.

The former Oldham forward is a workhorse in both attack and defence, while his leadership qualities are hugely influential at every club he’s played at.

Heading into the Championship following promotion, his abilities will be vital for Rochdale.

Sheffield Eagles – Dane Chisholm

The arrival of Chisholm on the eve of the season could be the difference for the Eagles.

Ever since Dom Brambani left the club, Sheffield hadn’t found a real replacement. Cory Aston’s development during last year helped limit the absence felt, but now even Aston has departed for Leeds.

However, in Chisholm, Sheffield may have found a player of even higher quality. He terrorised Championship defences last year at Bradford, and he’ll be keen to do that again this year.

Swinton Lions – Matt Sarsfield

Sarsfield never really got an opportunity at Salford following his move to Leigh.

However, having been loaned to Halifax, he enjoyed an incredible spell, which ended with him scoring seven tries in nine games from the back-row.

He was part of Leigh’s Championship dominance, and he can help take Swinton to the next level.

Toulouse Olympique – Stan Robin

Toulouse have put faith in their squad that earned them promotion.

However, the arrival of Robin is impressive, after impressing during a spell with Sheffield at the end of last season.