The best Super League player in each starting squad number

Squad numbers. They mean, to most players, the world.

Whether it’s getting a starting jersey or their favourite number, players up and down the country are always keen for the best squad number possible.

After Catalans finally released their numbers for the year, all 12 clubs have revealed who will be wearing what. But which player is the best in each position?

We’ve put together a team, picking just one player wearing each jersey across Super League. How would this team get on in Super League?

1. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

2. Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

3. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

4. Michael Shenton (Castleford Tigers)

5. Matty Russell (Warrington Wolves)

6. George Williams (Wigan Warriors)

7. Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)

8. Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves)

9. Danny Houghton (Hull FC)

10. Kyle Amor (St Helens)

11. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

13. Gareth Ellis (Hull FC)

SUBS

14. John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

15. Adam Walker (St Helens)

16. Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors)

17. Junior Moors (Castleford)