Betfred Super League enter partnership with Northern

Betfred Super League and Northern have joined forces that will see the giant rail operating company become the official train partner for the 2017 season.

Playing a vital role in the north of England by connecting hundreds of thousands of people to work, leisure, education and more every week, Northern’s partnership will support Super League fans by providing an affordable, safe and convenient travel option.

As part of the partnership, Northern will feature on LED perimeter signage at all Betfred Super League matches and offer fans the opportunity to access great travel offers and enter exclusive competitions.

On the partnership, Betfred Super League Commercial Director, Chris Rawlings said: “Between February and October, our fans make many journeys across the north of England. Having Northern on the team now gives spectators access to a valued travel partner.

“Servicing key Rugby League destinations, we’re looking forward to working with Northern this season.”

Northern’s Head of Brand and Business Development, Joanne Morley said: “Rugby League’s heartland in the north of England mirrors much of the area in which we operate and we at Northern are always keen to support and celebrate everything that this diverse and wonderful region has to offer.

“We are looking forward to working with Betfred Super League as Rugby League is watched by many of our passengers. We’ll also be engaging in some of the community activity which the game supports across many of the towns and villages served by Northern.”