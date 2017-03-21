Betfred thrilled with Super League sponsorship results

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Betfred owner Fred Done has expressed his delight with his company’s sponsorship of Super League, telling League Express that his company has seen a massive upsurge in Rugby League betting since the turn of the year.

And he has contrasted the reaction to his sponsorship favourably with Betfred’s extensive sponsorship in British horseracing.

Done, who opened his first betting shop in the Pendleton area of Salford in 1967 with his brother Peter, will be celebrating 50 years in the business on 4 September.

And he couldn’t be happier with his latest investment.

“What have we found since we started sponsoring Rugby League? Our bets on the shops have gone up 200 percent. Our bets online have gone up over 300 percent and our social media traffic has gone up over 500 percent,” Done told League Express.

“And all this has happened over the last eight weeks since the announcement (of the sponsorship) was made. So whatever we are doing with Rugby League, something is being done right. I am more than pleased with the sponsorship we have agreed with the RFL.”

Despite being a Salford native himself, however, Done admits that the decision to sponsor Super League wasn’t originally his idea.

“Not at all! Within Betfred I have a marketing and PR team and it was they who asked me to look at the Super League proposal and they told me it was ticking the right boxes for us, in their opinion.

“I was happy with their proposal, so I agreed to do it, but I have been more than surprised with it.”

