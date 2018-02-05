Betts backs Widnes to silence doubters after Catalans triumph

Widnes coach Denis Betts insists his side will continue to prove their critics wrong after a stunning start to the season.

The Vikings hammered Catalans 40-12 in their opening game of the year after a superb second-half display.

It’s stark contrast to last year’s start, with the Vikings having to wait until April to get their first win.

Widnes have been given little chance of making the top eight, but Betts believes his side can rubbish that prediction moving forward.

On the performance, he said: “It was alright wasn’t it? We’re the only group who thinks we can do anything this year, but we’re happy with that.

“We’ve had it for most years, but we’ve not taken what people say about us. This performance justified in our minds the targets we’ve set ourselves and the goals we’ve got.

“We want to be a good side who competes every week and we’re happy with knowing that we’ve trained well and have a good group of players.”

Betts also praised the new arrivals at the club for their impact on the club.

Krisnan Inu and Wellington Albert both impressed on debut and Betts said: “The lads who missed out last year are healthy and fit and the lads who have come in have given us a real boost across the board.

“The new lads Krisnan and Wellington looked like they have been involved with this group for a number of years.

“They know what’s expected of them and it’s about raising the bar on ourselves a little bit.”