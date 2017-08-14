Betts eyeing consistency following Halifax triumph

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Denis Betts believes Widnes will find some consistency in their performances after defeating Halifax.

For the first time this season, Betts was able to pick the same 17 players in consecutive weeks as they picked up their first victory of the Qualifiers campaign against their Championship counterparts.

The Vikings out-played their part-time opponents, and Betts is hopeful that his side can start picking up the level of their performances without the need for a weekly upheaval within his side.

“I think that’s the first time I’ve picked the same side all year,” he said.

“It’s pretty bizarre, I didn’t realise myself until somebody told me.

“If we can select the same side next week at home we can build on that again.”

On the performance, Betts said: “It was a tough game, Halifax are a decent side.

“We made some real good yards. We came here expecting to win, they thought they could win. We went after them with a plan and completion was key. There was a bit of prickliness at 26-12, but I don’t think we were in trouble.

“It was a really solid performance from us, it should have been a little more points wise, we missed two or three opportunities, but I’m happy with 36.”