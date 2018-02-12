Betts satisfied with Widnes despite defeat

Denis Betts was pleased with his side’s performance despite falling to defeat against Castleford.

Widnes fell to their first defeat of the season as they agonisingly went down 13-12 to the Tigers.

But it was another encouraging performance from the unfancied Vikings, who pushed last year’s Grand Finalists all the way and missed two late drop goal attempts.

“Coming to Castleford and expecting to win, it’s not the done thing,” Betts said.

“We’ve come with a purpose and stuck at it. Some of the things we spoke about doing, like competing on kicks and stuff like that, we’ve put those in place.

“It was a tough game wasn’t it? Both sides wanted to play, but they couldn’t; the surface was loose but we competed with a side who made the Grand Final last year and dominated the league.”