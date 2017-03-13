Betts scathes about Widnes performance

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Widnes head coach Denis Betts has threatened to make big changes to his team following their 34-0 defeat at home to Castleford on Sunday.

The Vikings are without a win at the start of the season, with their latest defeat leaving Betts particularly unimpressed.

Ahead of Friday’s clash with Hull, Betts hinted that he could make alterations to his squad.

“I’m not making idle threats to the players,” he said.

“Jordan Johnstone might get a crack and guys like Ted Chapelhow could get a shot.”

Betts also wouldn’t rule out bringing in new faces to the club, although he admitted that their ongoing efforts to attract new personnel continue to show no results.