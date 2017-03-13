Betts scathes about Widnes performance

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 13, 2017 11:07

Betts scathes about Widnes performance

Widnes head coach Denis Betts has threatened to make big changes to his team following their 34-0 defeat at home to Castleford on Sunday.

The Vikings are without a win at the start of the season, with their latest defeat leaving Betts particularly unimpressed.

Ahead of Friday’s clash with Hull, Betts hinted that he could make alterations to his squad.

“I’m not making idle threats to the players,” he said.

“Jordan Johnstone might get a crack and guys like Ted Chapelhow could get a shot.”

Betts also wouldn’t rule out bringing in new faces to the club, although he admitted that their ongoing efforts to attract new personnel continue to show no results.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum


Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 13, 2017 11:07

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital


Pocketmags Digital Magazine Newsstand

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions