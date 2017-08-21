Betts talks up importance of points difference following heavy win over Featherstone

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Denis Betts was satisfied with his side’s ruthlessness as they put Featherstone to the sword.

The Vikings, who have been criticised regularly for their attack this season, scored 11 tries as they romped to a 58-10 win over the Championship side.

The result puts Widnes above Leigh on points difference, and Betts admitted the one-sided nature of the scoreline could prove pivotal to their aspirations of securing automatic safety.

“The last time we were in this situation our points difference was like an extra point,” Betts said.

“You get to eight points with a massive points difference, it’s worth having.

“We wanted to be a bit more ruthless this week. When we got opportunities we took them.”

Betts was afforded the opportunity to pick from the same set of players that featured in the last two rounds, and Betts insists a reduction in injuries has provided stability, which in return has seen more consistency from his side.

“The ability to pick the same team three weeks on the trot was quite nice actually.

“It’s going to be nice going into this next phase that can train together.”

